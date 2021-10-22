Podcast: Tesla record earnings, new Cybertruck prototype, Tesla Twitter goes after new NTHSA advisor, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s record earnings, a new Cybertruck prototype, Tesla Twitter going after a new NTHSA advisor, and more.
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2021 results: delivers on high expectations
- Tesla achieves annual run rate of 1 million electric cars – incredible milestone
- Tesla announces plans to triple the size of Supercharger network within 2 years
- Tesla is moving Model 3 Standard Range to LFP cells in Fremont, wants cell production closer
- Tesla is back to a full vehicle lineup, but delivery timelines slip up to almost a year
- Tesla expects more clarity on Model X next month
- New Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with mirrors, possible rear wheel steering
- Tesla confirms new Cybertruck prototypes, gives hope on its timeline
- Tesla Twitter tries to ‘cancel’ Biden’s NHTSA safety adviser over criticism of Autopilot / FSD Beta
- Tesla Autopilot 2.0 owners need a camera upgrade before getting ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’
- Interview: Shell Greenlots COO Tannaz Banisadre talks Plug and Charge, bringing 500,000 charging stations online
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.