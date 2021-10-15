Segway just rolled out a sale on its Drift W1 electric skates at lows from $180, more in New Green Deals

Back to the Future fans will recognize the Drift W1 electric roller skates as a sign that we’re finally living in the future. Well, normally the Drift W1 cost close to $400, which is out of the budget for many. However, today we spotted a way for you to score a pair of these futuristic roller skates for as low as $180. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head back to the future with Segway’s Drift W1 electric roller skates on sale from $180

Segway is currently offering its Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $199.99 shipped. Signing up for Segway’s email newsletter will allow you to use the code WELCOME20 at checkout to save an additional $20, dropping the price to $179.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $388 at Amazon right now with today’s deal marking a new low that we’ve tracked all-time. Now that it’s fall again, heading outside is something that many of us are looking to do. These roller skates have built-in motors that will propel you at up to 7.5 MPH for around 45 minutes before it’s time to plug them back in. Each skate weighs in at 7.7-pounds, but they can carry a maximum of 220-pounds, supporting a plethora of age ranges. Plus, an IP54 weather-resistant rating means you can ride them essentially year-round.

WORX’s 40V Hydroshot helps clean up your driveway, more for $170

Amazon is offering the WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner (WG644) for $170.25 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal is within $8 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked for the more powerful 40V Hydroshot. If you’re tired of lackluster water pressure out of your hose, and a pressure washer, this is a simple solution to that. Offering up to 450PSI and two speed settings, you’ll find that this 40V Hydroshot is a great way to clean your home up this fall. There’s also a 4-in-1 spray nozzle that has a 0-, 15-, 25-, and 40-degree tip all without having to change things out, since it’s an all-in-one design. Head below for more.

Take smart control of your power bills, Sense Energy Monitor system now $259

Amazon is now offering the Sense Energy Monitor system for $259 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $300, this is a solid $40 price drop, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year, and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the solar-ready model down at $309, which is $40 off the going rate. The Sense Energy Monitor system provides real-time data on your home’s energy use to help cut down costs and get a better idea of where your cash is going. You can track “how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on” with iOS/Android notifications and detailed monitoring of critical areas in the home. Head below for more details.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

