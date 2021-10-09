Quick Charge Podcast: October 9, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla wants to share ‘Full Self-Driving’ with other automakers when it has yet to deliver it to people who paid for it
- Tesla Insurance expands to Texas next week , ‘aspirationally’ most of the US next year
- Tesla Megafactory aims to produce a stunning 40 GWh of Megapacks per year
- Tesla’s CCS adapter is finally coming
- Elon Musk: Tesla Cyberquad will be the safest ATV
- EGEB: GM, GE to collaborate on boosting EV rare earth materials supply
- A Chinese company is building a colossal 16 MW offshore wind turbine
