Tesla’s CCS adapter is finally coming

Tesla owners outside of Europe should finally be able to use public CCS fast-charging stations, as the automaker’s CCS to Tesla proprietary plug adapter is finally coming.

With the launch of the Model 3 and its Supercharger V3 in Europe, Tesla switched its main charging standard to CCS.

The automaker ended up launching a CCS adapter for Model S and Model X owners to be able to use the growing CCS charging station networks.

Tesla made the adapter, which is CCS to Type 2 (standard charge connector in Europe), available in some markets, but it never released a CCS adapter for its own proprietary connector, which the automaker uses for its vehicles in North America and a few other markets.

This left Tesla owners in North America unable to take advantage of growing third-party charging networks using the CCS standard, like Electrify America.

Last year, Tesla announced that such an adapter is coming, and it will launch starting in Korea during the first half of 2021.

It got delayed, but now Tesla sent a new email to owners in Korea confirming that the CCS adapter is coming this month.

Here Tesla wrote about the release of the new adapter (translated from Korean via Reddit):

CCS Combo 1 Adapter Release Announcement Now it’s more convenient to charge your Tesla. With the new CCS Combo 1 adapter, you can safely and quickly charge your vehicle even on public fast charging networks. [Release Schedule] 10/19 (Tuesday): Sales to owners with preferential purchase tickets (to be announced separately) 10/26 (Tuesday): Tesla Shop official sales start * Release schedule may change depending on product customs clearance There is. The CCS Combo 1 adapter can only be used with Model 3 and Model Y.

It cannot be used in Model S and Model X, and when compatibility analysis with domestic charging infrastructure is completed, information on the release will be provided at a later date. Sale price: 299,200 (tax included) about $250USD

It’s unclear why Tesla is launching the adapter in Korea first, but the same CCS to Tesla’s proprietary plug is expected to also come to North America where it will have a bigger market.

The timing of the release of the new adapter comes as Tesla announced that it is going to enable electric vehicles from other automakers to charge on its Supercharger network.

Those electric vehicles, outside of Europe where Superchargers are already using the CCS plug, are going to need a reverse version of this adapter.

As Tesla onboards other EVs on the Supercharger network, it would make sense for the automaker to also enable its own owners to use other public charging networks.

Tesla owners in North America have been able to do that using a CHAdeMO adapter sold by Tesla, but the standard is dying and most new fast-charging stations now used the CCS standard, which enables faster charging.

We noticed that Tesla also recently removed its CHAdeMO adapter from its online store.

