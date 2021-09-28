Tesla launches a $10,000 monthly lottery to encourage workers to get COVID-19 vaccines

Tesla told employees that it is launching a new lottery to encourage workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are several prizes to win, including a new $10,000 prize every month until the end of the year.

Several states, municipalities, and other entities have launched lotteries with significant prizes for vaccinated people in order to encourage more people to get their shot.

Several companies have also taken the same approach to try and increase the vaccination rate among employees.

Most recently, Amazon launched a lottery for vaccinated workers that includes up to $500,000 cash prizes and cars, vacations, and more.

Now Tesla is also kicking off a similar effort, albeit with smaller prices.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla communicated to employees that they are holding a new monthly drawing from October to December to encourage vaccination against COVID-19.

According to the sources, every employee who uploads their verified vaccination card will be eligible for a $10,000 prize.

There are also a few other prizes, including a $5,000 prize, a trip, and 100 employees will each receive a $50 credit for the Tesla shop.

Early in the pandemic, Tesla had issues with restrictions put in place in California that prevented them from operating at Fremont factory.

CEO Elon Musk had harsh words for local health authorities, who he believed were overreacting, and predicted the pandemic would be over by April 2020.

In September 2020, Musk said that he wouldn’t be taking the vaccine. A few months later, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this year, the CEO started to take a more public stance on the COVID vaccines:

To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2021

It’s unclear whether Musk has been vaccinated himself, but he has recovered from the virus, which has shown to produce “highly potent antibodies,” according to the latest studies.

In the US, at least 213,657,193 people, or 65% of the population, have received at least one dose, according to the latest data.

