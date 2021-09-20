Great September EV lease deals in a seller’s market

It’s not easy to find great deals in the current environment of increased demand and constricted supply. Still, we managed to find several good electric vehicle deals worth considering, especially for those that find themselves in a situation where they absolutely need to get a car right now.

EV shoppers that currently own a used vehicle (electric or not) that has drastically appreciated in value over the past several months should also take notice. Harvesting that trade-in value while scoring a decent deal on a new EV could mimic those great EV deals that were common in the not-so-distant past. As always, check our Electric Vehicle Best Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Best Lease Guide for the best deals on EVs in the US.

2022 Nissan LEAF

Nissan LEAF availability has somewhat improved over the last month due to an influx of 2022 models appearing in dealer inventories across the nation. The vehicle itself hasn’t changed much since last year, but its MSRP did – in a good way. Its starting price (MSRP plus destination) now ranges from $28,375 for the 40kWh 150-mile LEAF S ($4,245 less than 2021) to $38,375 for the top-of-the-line 226-mile LEAF SL Plus ($6,545 less than 2021). To sweeten the deal even more, Nissan is now offering a $2000 rebate on any 2022 LEAF in stock. That means folks that qualify for the full $7,500 Federal tax rebate can get the LEAF S for $18,875 plus tax and license. California residents get an even better deal of $17,375 thanks to the $1,500 point-of-sale Clean Fuel Reward rebate.

As one might expect, most dealers are advertising their 2022 LEAF stock at MSRP, and not a penny less. One exception is Larry H. Miller Nissan in Arizona, with a $1,965 dealer discount in addition to the $2,000 Nissan rebate on a well-equipped LEAF SV Plus. Applying the $7,500 Federal tax rebate nets a price of $25,380, which is about $9,000 less than a similarly equipped Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

While searching for lease deals, we found one dealer trying to shed the last of its 2021 stock by offering great lease terms. Team Nissan in New Hampshire is advertising a two-year lease at only $199/month on one remaining 2021 LEAF S Plus, which is about $60/month less than Nissan’s factory lease offer on a base 2022 LEAF S. Check local Nissan dealers for LEAF discounts and availability.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV

The real challenge for those wanting to acquire a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV or EUV may be simply finding one, never mind hunting for the best price. The fires and resulting recall have put a real hurting on the Bolt EV and EUV

Many dealers we surveyed for the best EV discounts and best EV lease deals have none in stock, and many others only have one or two. However, we did find a few Chevy dealers listing a healthy number of vehicles available. Back east, Quirk Chevrolet in Massachusetts shows 38 Bolt EUVs in their inventory, all offered at MSRP minus Chevy’s $500 rebate. Out west, Stevens Creek Chevrolet in the San Jose area lists 164 Bolt EUVs and 4 Bolt EVs as of this writing while Premier Chevrolet of Carlsbad in the San Diego area lists 33 Bolt EUVs and 2 Bolt EVs on hand. Simi Valley Chevrolet in the Los Angeles area has 14 Bolt EUVs on the lot.

Chevy’s 2022 Bolt EV and EUV

At $31,995 for the 2022 Bolt EV and $33,995 for the Bolt EUV, Chevrolet’s latest electric vehicles are an attractive value, with MSRPs that are thousands less than other EVs while providing over 200 miles of range. Chevrolet continues to offer a $500 rebate to buyers that take delivery before the end of the month. For those wanting to lease, Chevy’s lease terms on the 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV calculate an average monthly cost of $327/month and $348/month, respectively, before tax and license. Look for deals on a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV or Bolt EUV in your area.

2021/2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

Availability of Hyundai’s refreshed 2022 Kona Electric has increased noticeably, particularly in California, and a handful of dealers are already offering modest discounts. Hyundai of Fresno tops the list at $1,535 off MSRP, with Hyundai of Mission Hills and Hyundai of Anaheim following at $999 and $842 off. Hyundai of Gilroy and Cardinale Way Hyundai chime in with discounts just below $700.

A few Hyundai dealerships outside of California are offering some great discounts on the remaining 2021 and earlier stock. Crossroads Hyundai is listing a 2021 Kona Electric at a sizeable $10,000 markdown from MSRP, while Hyundai City in New Jersey has a 2019 model at almost $7,000 off, and Maguire Hyundai in New York has a 2021 at a $5,881 discount. Find Hyundai Kona Electric deals in your area.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

Orr VW in Texas, VW of Smithtown in New York, Strong VW in Utah, and Bergstrom VW in Wisconsin continue to offer modest discounts on the VW ID.4 amid thin inventory.

Dealerships in California, once flush with availability, continue to list whatever they have left at MSRP, which really isn’t that bad of a deal after considering the ID.4’s eligibility for the $7,500 Federal tax rebate and California’s $1,500 point-of-sale rebate. These effectively drop the cost of the 260-mile VW from its MSRP of $41,990 to less than $32,000 before tax and license – essentially matching the cost of Chevy’s Bolt EUV. Check local VW dealers for ID.4 discounts and availability.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric

Volvo is continuing its $2,000 rebate on 2021 XC40 Recharge Electrics, resulting in some phenomenal deals when combined with dealer discounts and the $7,500 Federal tax rebate.

McGrath Volvo in Illinois is the best of the bunch with its $10,691 discount from a $60,690 MSRP, resulting in an enticing $49,999 price. Folding in the $7,500 Federal rebate drops the cost of this luxury SUV with 208 miles of range down to $32,499 before tax and license. Bomnin Volvo in Florida is advertising the next best discount at $8,207 off, followed by Napleton Volvo in Indiana ($6,329), Volvo Cars Lisle in Illinois ($5,127), and Volvo Cars Manhattan in New York ($5,034). Check your area for deals on a Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Yeah, we’re breaking tradition by reporting on a plug-in hybrid, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Supply versus demand for all-electric vehicles seems to be at extreme lows due to chip shortages, battery recalls, and supply chain issues. Compounding this current EV shortage with delayed or otherwise protracted launches of highly anticipated electric trucks and roomier electric crossovers/SUVs, perhaps a minivan with 32 miles of all-electric range, seating for seven, and up to 140 square feet of cargo capacity could temporarily fill the void.

Chrysler currently has excellent lease deals on its Pacifica Hybrid. California residents can take home a 2021 Pacifica Hybrid in decked-out Limited trim (MSRP $51,435) for just $255/month for 36 months, $3,915 at signing, for three years. That comes out to an effective monthly cost of $357 before tax and license. Folks on the east coast can enjoy even greater savings on a Pacifica Hybrid lease, depending on which state is home – for example, New York residents can take advantage of a three-year, $199/month lease offer with $1,559 due at signing for a Pacifica Hybrid in Touring L trim (MSRP $43,790) for an effective cost of $237/month before tax and license. Locate a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at a dealer near you.

As always, check our Electric Vehicle Best Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Best Lease Guide for the best deals on EVs in the US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.