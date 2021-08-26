Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter includes a seat at $550, more in New Green Deals

Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter lets you cruise around town like no other thanks to its included seat. Right now you can pick it up for $550, which is quite the savings considering it goes for up to $890 normally. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Take a seat on Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP plus KickScooter Seat at $550

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP with KickScooter Seat for $549.99 shipped when you clip the on-page Student Deal. As the name implies, you’ll have to be in Best Buy’s student program to secure the discounted rate, but it’s entirely free to join for all. With a list price of $890 and a current sale at Best Buy of $700 outside of today’s deal, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked all around. This scooter can travel at up to 18.6MPH for as many as 25 miles on a single charge. Plus, thanks to the included seat, you’ll be able to sit down for longer rides unlike traditional electric scooters. Rated 5/5 stars.

Hover-1’s Aviator Electric Scooter is perfect for fall joyrides at $200

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Aviator Electric Folding Scooter for $199.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $300 for the other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while returning to the all-time low set twice before. Summer may be on the way out, but there’s still plenty of time to cruise around town and enjoy the fall weather on this Hover-1 electric scooter. Powered by a 300W brushless motor, Aviator delivers up to 14.9 MPH top speeds with a 7-mile range for quick trips to the store and joyrides alike. Its built-in suspension should help keep you going even when the terrain gets a bit rough, and the folding design makes it easy to store away when not hitting the streets. Over 395 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Sun Joe’s 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer now beating Amazon low at $85

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $84.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $159, it typically sells for around $150 or so at Amazon where it has never dropped below $115. Today’s deal is at least $65 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A great option for tidying up your outdoor space as fall rolls in, it is great for everything from “homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, and trucks, to boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment and more.” You’re looking at a 1800-watt/14.5-amp motor that can generate up to 2030 PSI of water pressure alongside a pair of 9L, onboard detergent tanks. A 34 inch extension spray wand is joined by rear wheels for easy mobility, a 20 foot high pressure hose, the garden hose adaptor, and five quick spray nozzles. Ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers.

