Quick Charge Podcast: August 10, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla apologizes for new Model S delays, but some worrying things are going on
- Tesla turns Gigafactory Shanghai into its new ‘export hub,’ and July numbers are showing it
- Audi’s new Skysphere concept is two cars in one
- Mercedes-Benz launches EQS electric sedan for $100,000
- August EV Deals: VW ID.4, Chevy Bolt EV/EUV, Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, 2022 Nissan LEAF
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.