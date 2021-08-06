Podcast: we talk about the whole Biden-Tesla mess, $25,000 Tesla, blade batteries and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Biden’s new EV goal and Tesla being excluded from the announcement, the upcoming $25,000 Tesla, BYD’s blade batteries, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Biden to sign executive order for 50% of new cars being electric by 2030, reiterates new point-of-sale EV incentive
- Tesla wasn’t invited to Biden’s EV announcement because of unions, and it doesn’t matter
- Tesla buyers are asking for better communications over messy Model S deliveries
- Tesla is reportedly going to buy BYD’s new ‘blade batteries’ in an unlikely partnership
- Tesla increases Model S price by another $5,000
- Tesla opening Supercharger network will enable access to new $7.5 billion EV funding in US
- Tesla’s $25,000 electric car: temper your expectations about the timing
- Tesla teases Dojo supercomputer and partnership with famed roboticist
- Tesla teases future products using artificial intelligence not related to its electric vehicle fleet
- Nissan slashes 2022 LEAF price to $27.5k, under $20k after Fed Tax credit
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.