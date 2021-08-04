Solectrac launches new 70 HP, 60 kWh electric tractor for $75,000

Electric tractor developer Solectrac has announced that its e70N tractor is now available for sale. Solectrac recently delivered the 70-horsepower, diesel-equivalent tractors to three farms in Northern California as part of a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s Funding Agriculture Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions Demonstration Program (FARMER).

Solectrac is an electric tractor developer founded in Northern California with the goal of offering farmers independence from the pollution, infrastructure, and price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

Electrek first reported on Solectrac after it donated a Compact Electric Tractor (CET) to Jack Johnson’s nonprofit organization in Oahu, Hawaii.

Last June, we reported that the company had been 100% acquired by Ideanomics, which was previously a minority owner.

With additional capital investment from Ideanomics to promote technological disruption in the farming industry, Solectrac has introduced a third electric tractor, now available to customers.

Specs on the new e70N tractor / Source: Solectrac

Solectrac begins sales of new e70N electric tractor

In a press release from the company, the e70N tractor, which is an electric, 70 horsepower “narrow” tractor, is now available for purchase. This tractor was previously listed on Solectrac’s website as an upcoming model that is now beginning to arrive on farms.

This 4WD narrow electric tractor is designed for larger agricultural jobs compared to other Solectrac models, including farms, orchards, and vineyards. The e70N can operate for up to eight hours on a single charge via a 60 kWh battery.

There is also an option to add a swappable 60 kWh battery pack for another $18,000. Solectrac CEO Mani Iyer elaborates:

The e70N is yet another innovative electric tractor breakthrough from Solectrac, this time focused on commercial-level, heavy-duty farm and vineyard operations. This category of zero-emission electric tractors is in high demand as many farmers look to cut emissions and reduce noise pollution, but still require larger, more powerful vehicles with easy maneuverability. The e70N, with swappable battery pack technology, was designed to meet the needs of these customers. The unique and multi-faceted new model will position Solectrac to gain market share and compete very favorably with medium- and heavy-duty tractors in both agriculture and commercial tractor segments.

The first e70N tractors have already been delivered to three separate farms in California as part of a $514,688 grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Their FARMER demonstration program covers up to 80% of the cost for farmers to replace diesel tractors with zero-emission alternatives to showcase their viability for the industry to recognize.

The Solectrac e70N costs $74,999 before the aforementioned $18k swappable battery add-on.

Reservations require $1,000 down and deliveries will continue throughout the year. New orders are expected to deliver in spring 2022.

