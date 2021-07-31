Quick Charge Podcast: July 31, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla agrees to pay owners $625 each over battery throttling after class-action lawsuit
- Tesla reduces Model 3 price in China
- Tesla Megapack caught on fire at giant battery project in Australia
- Green Mountain Power aims to make its trucks as green as its grid with Lion Electric
- The world’s most powerful tidal turbine is now generating power
- EGEB: KORE to build 12 GWh lithium-ion battery factory in Arizona
