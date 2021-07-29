Tesla releases big, new software update with Disney+, Car Wash Mode, hotspot, and more

Tesla has started to push a new software update to its fleet today, and it’s one of the bigger ones with several new features, including Disney+, Car Wash Mode, hotspot capability, and more.

For years now, Tesla has been leading the auto industry when it comes to over-the-air software update capability.

Much like the smartphone industry, the automaker regularly releases software updates with new features and UI improvements to the in-car and ownership experience.

Often, those software updates are quite small and only add a few barely noticeable improvements, but now and again, Tesla does push some bigger updates with many new features, and today we have one of those.

Today, Tesla started pushing a new 2021.24 software update, and it includes:

Disney+

Tesla vehicles are equipped with an in-car app called Tesla Theater, which includes several streaming services, like Youtube and Netflix, that Tesla owners can enjoy when their vehicles are parked.

With this new software update, Tesla is adding Disney+ to Tesla Theater.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

“You can now watch Disney+ in the Tesla Theater app. To launch Tesla Theater, tap the Entertainment icon in the Application Launcher and select the Theater tab while your car is in PARK.”

With now Disney+, Tesla has now integrated all of the main streaming services.

Car Wash Mode

In the update, Tesla is introducing a new Car Wash Mode to help with the experience at a car wash:

“Car Wash Mode closes all windows, locks the charge port and disables windshield wipers, sentry mode, walk-away door locks and parking sensor chimes. For automatic car washes with conveyor belts, the Free Roll option shifts to Neutral and prevents the parking brake from automatically applying if you leave. To access Car Wash Mode, tap Controls > Service > Car Wash Mode.”

This should help Tesla owners avoid some previous inconveniences when at the car wash.

Mirror Auto Dim

For Tesla vehicles equipped with auto dimming mirrors, Tesla is now enabling to activate and deactivate the auto dimming feature.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

“You can now enable or disable automatic dimming for your mirrors. To access, tap Controls > Mirror > Mirror Auto Dim.”

This has been a highly requested feature from owners.

Dashcam improvements

Tesla has an integrated dashcam system that utilize the onboard Autopilot cameras around its vehicles to record events.

With this new update, Tesla can now launch recordings automatically:

“Dashcam can now automatically save clips whenever your vehicle detects the occurrence of a safety event (such as an accident or airbag deployment) Recordings captured are stored and never transmitted to Tesla. To opt-in, tap Controls > Safety & Security > Dashcam > AUTO To, lead more about how to setup and use Dashcam, please refer to the Owner’s Manual.”

Prior to this feature, drivers had to press on the dashcam icon to save an event that just happened.

Range display

The update also includes a small update to the ways you can display your battery capacity:

“You can now switch between battery percentage and distance units by tapping the range display next to the battery icon.”

Remain connected to Wi-Fi in drive

Tesla is enabling the use of Wi-Fi hotspots when driving:

“To remain connected to Wi-Fi when shifting into gear, tap the Wi-Fi icon > Wi-Fi Settings > Remain Connected in Drive. This is especially useful for users who wish to use their hotspots for connectivity.”

This is a big deal for those who don’t want to pay for Tesla’s in-car premium connectivity features.

Languages

Finally, Tesla has also added three new language options in this new update: Hungarian, Romanian, and Russian

