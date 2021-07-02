In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

Maine bans offshore wind in state (but not federal) waters for 10 years in a compromise.

ION Energy raises $3.6 million with the participation of Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund.

Maine’s offshore wind compromise

Maine governor Janet Mills (D-ME) supports offshore wind, but those working in the lobster industry are worried that offshore wind turbines will threaten their livelihood. So the Maine legislature has unanimously approved a compromise, which Mills is expected to sign, because she introduced the proposal.

Basically, state waters will be used for fishing and recreation, and offshore wind energy will be prioritized in federal waters farther from the Maine coast.

There will be a moratorium, which will last until March 1, 2031, on projects close to the coast, and the state is working with New England Aqua Ventus on a floating offshore wind technology demonstration project, the first in the US, in federal waters.

Further, there will also be a group created called the Offshore Wind Research Consortium that will include members of fishing groups.

At the end of April, Mills said:

We will focus these efforts in federal waters farther off our coast, as we responsibly pursue a small research array that can help us establish the best way for Maine to embrace the vast economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind. Fundamentally, I do not believe offshore wind and Maine’s fishing industry are mutually exclusive. I believe they not only can coexist, but, together, can help us build a stronger economy with more good-paying jobs and a brighter, more sustainable future for Maine people.

ION Energy raises $3.6M

ION Energy, a startup that develops software to improve the life and performance of Li-ion batteries that power EVs and energy storage, has raised $3.6 million in Pre-Series A funding.

Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Silicon Valley-based Climate Capital, early-stage investor YourNest Venture Capital, Riso Capital, Venture Catalysts, and other angel investors all contributed to the round.

Founded in 2016, ION Energy is the first India-based startup supported by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund. ION also has operations in France and the US.

ION’s flagship offering is a smart battery management system (BMS) that leverages proprietary algorithms to improve battery life and performance. The BMS is typically sold as a product or a technology license to original equipment manufacturers that are developing Li-ion batteries or EVs. ION works with more than 75 customers in the mobility and energy industries across 15 countries, including the US.

The funding will enable ION to serve the customers that are in its $15 million-plus order pipeline and grow its business.

Kara Hurst, vice president and head of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, said:

As we continue to identify visionary companies whose products and solutions will facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, we’re proud to invest in ION Energy, our first investment in India through the $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund.

