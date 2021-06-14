In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

North Carolina’s governor issued an executive order that sets the state’s first-ever offshore wind targets.

New Zealand introduces an $8,600 subsidy for electric vehicles.

Offshore wind in North Carolina

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper (D) last week issued an executive order, “Advancing North Carolina’s Economic and Clean Energy Future with Offshore Wind,” that formally sets the state’s first-ever targets for offshore wind procurement:

The state of North Carolina will strive for development of 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy off the North Carolina coast by 2030 and 8.0 GW by 2040.

Achieving those goals would create the ability to power around 2.3 million homes by 2040 with clean energy. The order lays out next steps, such as naming a clean energy economic development coordinator, and forming a taskforce and an interagency workgroup. It remains in effect until December 31, 2024.

North Carolina commerce secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said:

This coordinated approach to developing our offshore wind supply chain will bring new jobs to North Carolina for generations to come.

The executive order follows a bipartisan memorandum of understanding among the governors of North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia in October 2020 that created the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources (SMART-POWER).

New Zealand’s EV rebates

The New Zealand government yesterday announced that it would provide new rebates for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles starting July 1, with up to $8,625 for new vehicles and $3,450 for used. It also announced that EV chargers are now available every 47 miles (75 km) along most state highways “to give Kiwis confidence.”

Last week, The Climate Commission, an independent body set up to advise New Zealand’s government on what the country must do to achieve net zero by 2050. The Guardian summarizes the commission‘s transport findings:

The commission’s recommended plan included banning imports of petrol and diesel cars by 2032, and that road transport be almost completely decarbonized by 2050. To meet its goal for transport emissions, the commission concluded electric vehicles would need to make up half of all light vehicle registrations by 2029, and 100% by 2035.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said in a statement:

New Zealand is actually lagging behind on the uptake of EVs, so we are playing catch up internationally. We’ve already committed to policies that will make a difference, like the Clean Car Import Standard, decarbonising the public transport bus fleet and revitalising rail, but we have to do more. The Clean Car Discount will make it cheaper for New Zealanders to buy electric and low emission cars. It will prevent up to 9.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and will help with the upfront cost of switching over with Kiwis getting up to $8,625 back.

