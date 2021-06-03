Check out these 3 fun US summer road-trip ideas (with charge points)

Seven out of 10 Americans plan on taking road trips this summer. Electric vehicle drivers can, of course, use navigation systems, apps, and websites to find places to charge up, but utility company National Grid, which serves New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, today launched EV Road Trip plans featuring fun destinations with charging stations in the three Northeastern states.

The initiative is part of a larger effort by National Grid, a primary sponsor of the upcoming COP-26 UN climate change conference, to limit greenhouse gas emissions from tailpipes by expanding EV use. That includes investing $200 million in deploying 19,000 charging stations, lowering charging costs, and promoting EV use.

National Grid chose 16 locations with more than 40 activities to enjoy. Each activity is detailed on the National Grid’s website and features an onsite charging station, with more chargers within five miles. It’s a useful combo of cool tourism destinations and charging points. Check out the three travel guides below:

Rhode Island

Destination​ Activities  Charger address  Chargers  (at site)  Chargers  (5 miles) 
A. Narragansett  Narragansett Beach, Point Judith Lighthouse 870 Ocean Rd., Narragansett, RI  8
B. Providence  Roger Williams Park Zoo, Roger Williams Park Botanical Center 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, RI  12
C. Newport  The Breakers, Cliff Walk, Newport Art  Museum 1 W Marlborough St., Newport, RI  15

Massachusetts

Destination​ Activities  Charger address  Chargers  (at site)  Chargers  (5 miles) 
A. Stockbridge Norman Rockwell Museum, The Mount Edith Wharton Home, October Mountain  State Forest 9 Glendale Rd, Stockbridge, MA  5
B. Worcester  Polar Park, The Hanover Theatre, Worcester Common 225 Franklin St, Worcester,  MA  20+
C. Topsfield  Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary  87 Perkins Road, Topsfield,  MA  5
D. Newburyport  Waterfront Park, Whale Watching Cruises,  Plum Island 81 Merrimac Street,  Newburyport, MA  6
E. Salem  The House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch House, Peabody Essex Museum  1 New Liberty St., Salem,  MA  14
F. Boston  Boston Common and Garden, The  Freedom Trail, State House Zero Charles St., Boston,  MA  50+
G. Cape Cod  Cape Cod Rail Trail, Nauset and Skaket  Beaches, Jonathan Windmill 4 Old Colony Way, Orleans,  MA  5

New York State

Destination​ Activities  Charger Address  Chargers  (at site)  Chargers  (5 miles) 
A. Niagara Falls  Niagara Falls Park, Maid of the Mist, Old Falls Street Entertainment District 350 Prospect St., Niagara  Falls, NY  9
B. Canastota Great Swamp Conservancy, Verona Beach State Park, Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum 8375 N Main St, Canastota,  NY  5
C. Schenectady  The Museum of Innovation and Science, Nott Memorial, Mohawk Hudson Bike Trail 15 Nott Terrace Heights,  Schenectady, NY 12308  20+
D. Lake George Lake George Steamboat Company, Prospect Mountain Summit, Glen Falls  Cole Park 113 Ottawa St, Lake George, NY  12
E. Albany  Capitol, The Egg, Times Union Center  100 Beaver St, Albany, NY  20+
F. Catskills Thomas Cole National Historic Site, Hike the Catskills, New York Canopy Zipline Tours 218 Spring St, Catskill, NY  8

Electrek’s Take

As vaccination rates rise, Americans are ready to hit the road for summer trips. 77% of Americans plan on taking a trip this summer, and Florida is the top destination. And the national parks are already heaving with people – there are actually long lines just to get on trails.

So I headed north to Vermont a few weeks back – to get away from all the tourists coming to Florida – and it was a fantastic decision (and Vermont has plenty of charging stations). There was no traffic or crowds, and we got to see lots of beautiful sights in a peaceful setting. So New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts will certainly see their share of visitors, but maybe not nearly as many as other US destinations. They’d be great places to explore – and charging will be a breeze.

Photo: Narragansett, Michael Denning/Unsplash

