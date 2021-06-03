Check out these 3 fun US summer road-trip ideas (with charge points)

Seven out of 10 Americans plan on taking road trips this summer. Electric vehicle drivers can, of course, use navigation systems, apps, and websites to find places to charge up, but utility company National Grid, which serves New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, today launched EV Road Trip plans featuring fun destinations with charging stations in the three Northeastern states.

The initiative is part of a larger effort by National Grid, a primary sponsor of the upcoming COP-26 UN climate change conference, to limit greenhouse gas emissions from tailpipes by expanding EV use. That includes investing $200 million in deploying 19,000 charging stations, lowering charging costs, and promoting EV use.

National Grid chose 16 locations with more than 40 activities to enjoy. Each activity is detailed on the National Grid’s website and features an onsite charging station, with more chargers within five miles. It’s a useful combo of cool tourism destinations and charging points. Check out the three travel guides below:

Destination​ Activities Charger address Chargers (at site) Chargers (5 miles) A. Narragansett Narragansett Beach, Point Judith Lighthouse 870 Ocean Rd., Narragansett, RI 1 8 B. Providence Roger Williams Park Zoo, Roger Williams Park Botanical Center 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, RI 2 12 C. Newport The Breakers, Cliff Walk, Newport Art Museum 1 W Marlborough St., Newport, RI 3 15

Destination​ Activities Charger address Chargers (at site) Chargers (5 miles) A. Stockbridge Norman Rockwell Museum, The Mount Edith Wharton Home, October Mountain State Forest 9 Glendale Rd, Stockbridge, MA 1 5 B. Worcester Polar Park, The Hanover Theatre, Worcester Common 225 Franklin St, Worcester, MA 4 20+ C. Topsfield Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary 87 Perkins Road, Topsfield, MA 1 5 D. Newburyport Waterfront Park, Whale Watching Cruises, Plum Island 81 Merrimac Street, Newburyport, MA 4 6 E. Salem The House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch House, Peabody Essex Museum 1 New Liberty St., Salem, MA 8 14 F. Boston Boston Common and Garden, The Freedom Trail, State House Zero Charles St., Boston, MA 4 50+ G. Cape Cod Cape Cod Rail Trail, Nauset and Skaket Beaches, Jonathan Windmill 4 Old Colony Way, Orleans, MA 1 5

Destination​ Activities Charger Address Chargers (at site) Chargers (5 miles) A. Niagara Falls Niagara Falls Park, Maid of the Mist, Old Falls Street Entertainment District 350 Prospect St., Niagara Falls, NY 3 9 B. Canastota Great Swamp Conservancy, Verona Beach State Park, Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum 8375 N Main St, Canastota, NY 1 5 C. Schenectady The Museum of Innovation and Science, Nott Memorial, Mohawk Hudson Bike Trail 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady, NY 12308 1 20+ D. Lake George Lake George Steamboat Company, Prospect Mountain Summit, Glen Falls Cole Park 113 Ottawa St, Lake George, NY 1 12 E. Albany Capitol, The Egg, Times Union Center 100 Beaver St, Albany, NY 2 20+ F. Catskills Thomas Cole National Historic Site, Hike the Catskills, New York Canopy Zipline Tours 218 Spring St, Catskill, NY 1 8

As vaccination rates rise, Americans are ready to hit the road for summer trips. 77% of Americans plan on taking a trip this summer, and Florida is the top destination. And the national parks are already heaving with people – there are actually long lines just to get on trails.

So I headed north to Vermont a few weeks back – to get away from all the tourists coming to Florida – and it was a fantastic decision (and Vermont has plenty of charging stations). There was no traffic or crowds, and we got to see lots of beautiful sights in a peaceful setting. So New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts will certainly see their share of visitors, but maybe not nearly as many as other US destinations. They’d be great places to explore – and charging will be a breeze.

