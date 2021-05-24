Tesla updates Powerwall with better Energy Plan, Virtual Power Plant integration and more

Tesla has released a new software update for Powerwall with better integration with Tesla’s Energy Plan and Virtual Power Plant, as well as a few more features.

Tesla is known for introducing an extensive use of over-the-air software updates in vehicles, but the automaker is actually using the software updates to improve its other products too, like Powerwall.

We got a good example today with a new update to Powerwall and Tesla’s mobile app.

The company released version 21.13.2 of Powerwall software and Tesla App Version 3.10.12.

Here are the release notes for the new update:

When Powerwall reaches a low charge level, a push notification is sent to reduce home loads during a grid outage

Additional notifications, monitoring and troubleshooting features for solar-only sites that may encounter system issues

Powerwall systems enrolled in Tesla Energy Plan and Tesla Virtual Power Plant display more information about their programs in the app

Improved Powerwall behavior during backup

Tesla is making a lot of overall improvements to its home battery pack, but the better integration of Tesla Energy Plan and Tesla Virtual Power Plant are most notable.

Over the last few years, the company has made several steps to further its effort to become a “decentralized global electric utility.”

Last year, the automaker officially launched the Tesla Energy Plan in partnership with Octopus Energy in the UK.

Tesla describes the plan on its website:

The Tesla Energy Plan is an energy tariff specifically designed for homes with solar and Powerwall installed, offering 100% clean electricity and savings of up to 75% compared to Big 6 tariffs, based on electricity consumption of 8,000 kWh/year. Electricity bills will differ based on usage.

The company is working directly with electric utilities to take full advantage of the Powerwall.

Later, Tesla expanded to launch what it calls the “Tesla Energy Plan on the Tesla Virtual Power Plant” in Australia, where the company has an extensive and growing virtual power plant.

Recently, Tesla also updated the Powerwall 2, now called Powerwall 2+, with a higher power capacity.

It’s the latest move to accelerate the growth of Tesla’s energy division.

CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla Energy is becoming a distributed global utility, and it could even outgrow its automotive business.

