The DOE has earmarked $13 million for clean energy innovators to help the US government become carbon neutral.

New Jersey’s statewide community solar pilot program launches two more solar farms.

Help the US government adopt clean energy

If your company or team can help the US government become more energy efficient, then it may have money and a contract for you. Because it’s all hands on deck in the race to reach 50% net zero by 2030.

The US Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program’s (FEMP) priority is to help federal agencies advance their energy efficiency and resilience, while addressing climate change and minimizing the carbon footprint. So yesterday, it made a $13 million Federal Agency Call (FAC) that’s named Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT).

The AFFECT 2021 FAC will fund efficient, clean-energy projects that can be used at multiple agencies and directly address climate change mitigation and adaptation. Applications are sought from Federal agencies for areas of interest such as battery energy storage systems, microgrids, smart buildings, electrification of facilities, and data center energy efficiency, among many others.

FEMP anticipates making from 13 to 20 awards under this FAC that will run approximately 12-15 months in length. It will only accept new applications.

The application forms and instructions are available on the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Exchange. To access these materials, go to https://eere-Exchange.energy.gov and select the appropriate funding opportunity number. The application deadline is July 16, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET. Questions regarding this FAC can be sent to AFFECT2021@ee.doe.gov.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Kelly Speakes-Backman said:

Achieving President Biden’s ambitious goals for America’s energy economy will require unprecedented efforts by the federal government — the largest energy consumer in the country. The projects funded under this initiative will both decarbonize and strengthen the critical energy and water infrastructure at our federal facilities, ensuring continuous operations in times of crisis.

New Jersey community solar

New Jersey solar contractor Solar Landscape has launched two more community solar projects as part of the first year of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilites’ Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. It’s a three-year program.

The Teterboro solar farm in North Jersey and Pennsauken solar farm in South Jersey will generate a combined 2.9 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power more than 350 local homes and apartments. More than half of the electricity produced from both community solar farms will be sold to low- and moderate-income households.

In January, Solar Landscape and utility and government officials, including Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ), cut the ribbon on New Jersey’s first-ever community solar project, in Perth Amboy. To date, the company has completed construction on seven community solar projects totaling more than 17 MW of capacity.

When completed, the portfolio of community solar projects from the program’s first year will deliver enough electricity to power more than 3,000 New Jersey homes for the next 20 years.

Enrollment is open to renters and property owners with no cost to join, no long-term contracts, and guaranteed cost savings. In addition to developing the projects, Solar Landscape is working with nonprofit organizations and community leaders to educate residents about the benefits of community solar.

