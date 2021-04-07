Quick Charge Podcast: April 7, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla delays deliveries of new Model S and Model X electric vehicles
- Tesla is building a new world’s largest Supercharger station with 100 stalls in California
- People are already selling Tesla Cybertruck accessories, and this one is crazy ambitious
- Tesla (TSLA) is doing so well that bears are now grasping at straws with rumors
- UPS is buying up to 150 electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft
- Norway’s gas car sales are crashing to a crawl and rest of the world will follow faster than you’d think
- EGEB: Texas wind power smashes records in March
