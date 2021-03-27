Quick Charge Podcast: March 27, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk deletes tweet alluding to Tesla becoming world’s biggest company ‘in just a few months’
- Underage teen gets in Tesla’s back seat and claims it was self-driving after being pulled over by police
- Tesla is found to have violated labor laws by firing union supporter and Elon Musk tweeting something
- NIO temporarily suspends production due to semiconductor shortage
- Watch stunning footage of Drako’s $1.2 million electric supercar driving in the snow
- The US Energy Department wants to loan $43B for EV and clean energy projects
- US says it will cut the cost of solar by 60% in a decade
- EGEB: Solar panels and California’s canals could make a winning pair
