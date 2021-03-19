A batch of refreshed Tesla Model S vehicles spotted leaving factory as deliveries near

A fresh batch of Tesla Model S vehicles with the 2021 design refresh have been spotted leaving the Fremont factory as deliveries are finally expected to start.

In January, Tesla introduced a refresh version of the Model S and Model X that brings a new powertrain, new interior, and updated exterior design to Tesla’s two flagship electric vehicles.

When launching the new vehicles, CEO Elon Musk said that deliveries should start within a few weeks – putting the first deliveries in February, but we are now deep into March and they have yet to start.

A few weeks ago, we obtained an email Musk sent to Tesla employees in which he said that the automaker was still retooling the Model S/X production lines but it was “almost done”:

“Model S/X production lines are almost done with the retooling and will be aiming for max production next quarter. There is high demand, so we are soon going to need to go back to two shifts. Please recommend friends for recruiting.“

Over the last few weeks, some refreshed Model S vehicles have been spotted at the Fremont factory, but Tesla seemed to be waiting to start deliveries.

Now Tesla is finally moving some of those vehicles as a small batch was spotted leaving the factory on a trailer:

🍀 JACKPOT!!! 🔥 Refreshed S and Plaid S spotted on truck leaving Fremont Factory! 🤯 Couldn’t see any yokes 🍳 pic.twitter.com/YQZKanHT2D — Mark (@CodingMark) March 18, 2021

It could indicate that deliveries are finally about to start just a few days before the end of the quarter.

The updated Model S and Model X are expected to breath some life into the vehicle programs, which haven’t seen much love from Tesla over the last few years, as the automaker focused on Model 3 and Model Y.

Sales have been steadily declining over the last few years to now just a fraction of what they were at their peak.

As Musk noted in the same email to employees, the design refresh has already resulted in an increase in orders, and Tesla plans to build Model S and Model X on two shifts at the Fremont factory – something that hasn’t been necessary in a while.

However, with deliveries only now starting and full production not expected until at some point next quarter, we are going to have to wait until the second half of the year to see what kind of Model S and Model X volume Tesla can move.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.