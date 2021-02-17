Tesla launches Model Y in South Korea

Tesla is launching the Model Y in South Korea, which is becoming an increasingly important market for the electric automaker.

The California-based automaker has had its ups and downs in South Korea.

Tesla buyers didn’t have access to the very generous electric vehicle incentive of up to 26 million won ($21,000) offered by the government when it first launched in the country.

The reason was based on a ridiculous charging standard that put long-range electric vehicles at a disadvantage.

But once that got sorted out, Tesla started doing really well in the country, with Model 3 deliveries taking off in the country last year.

Just over 15,000 electric vehicles were imported in South Korea last year and Tesla vehicles represented 78% of those vehicles.

Now Tesla is launching the Model Y electric SUV in South Korea.

The Korea Herald reports:

Tesla Korea said the Model Y is available in three trim levels here, with the starting price for the standard range model set at 59.99 million won ($54,191). The prices for the long-range model and the performance trim are to start from 69.99 million won and 79.99 million won, respectively.

In 2021, South Korea changed the rules for its EV incentives in order for them to only apply to vehicles that start below 60 million won. Therefore, buyers of the Model Y will have access to the incentives.

Along with the launch of the Model Y, Tesla has announced an expansion of its infrastructure in the country to support its growing fleet.

Tesla Korea said it will deploy 27 new supercharger stations and eight service centers in the country by the end of the year.

