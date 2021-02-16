Bill Gates commends Elon Musk on climate change effort after being accused of shorting Tesla (TSLA)

Bill Gates made positive comments about Elon Musk’s effort to combat climate change, and the comments came just after Musk accused Gates of shorting Tesla (TSLA).

As we previously reported, Musk and Gates don’t always see eye to eye.

Gates has previously made some comments about electric trucks like the Tesla Semi not being viable, and Musk countered those comments recently, but he also added that he believes Gates had a big short position on Tesla (TSLA) at some point.

Just a week after making the claim, which hasn’t been confirmed by Gates, the billionaire had some good words about Musk and Tesla.

Gates said when being asked about Musk on the Sway podcast:

Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made.

The Microsoft founder also added that people shouldn’t underestimate him:

And you know, underestimating Elon is not a good idea.

Did he learn that the hard way by betting against Tesla? We don’t know because Gates didn’t address Musk’s claim that he shorted Tesla.

The podcast may have been recorded prior to Musk making the claim on the Joe Rogan podcast last week.

Tesla has sometimes been the most shorted stock on the Nasdaq, and people who bet against the electric automaker lost $38 billion in 2020 alone.

Electrek’s Take

As I stated in the original report about Elon’s claim, I don’t think Gates would be the type to short Tesla, but you never know.

He didn’t comment on it, but like I said, this podcast could have been recorded before Elon’s claim.

It’s interesting that he said not to underestimate him, but I wouldn’t read to much into that.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

