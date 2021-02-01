Quick Charge Podcast: February 1, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Model S Plaid becomes quickest car ever, sets stage for even more insane Plaid+/Roadster
- Tesla (TSLA) gets new $1,200 Wall Street-high target for going after several multitrillion-dollar markets
- Tesla announces the arrival of in-house collision repair
- GM sets stage for US competing with Norway on EV adoption in new Super Bowl ad with Will Ferrell
- EGEB: New York City to ban new gas hookups by 2030
- E-bike predictions for 2021: What to expect in the electric bicycle industry this year
- Zooz 750 Review: The wedding sneakers of e-bikes
