A look at Tesla’s biggest Solar Roof install: a massive 44 kW system

Tesla has installed its biggest known Solar Roof project to date: a massive 44 kW system with Powerwalls powering a zen retreat.

Tesla Solar Roof

Solar Roof is Tesla’s solution to deploy solar power on brand-new houses or houses that are in need of a new roof.

Homeowners that are soon going to need a new roof generally don’t want to install rooftop solar panels since they are going to need to be removed during roof replacement.

To remedy the situation, Tesla designed roof tiles with embedded solar cells resulting in a roofing product that is long-lasting and produces electricity.

After a few delays to test the product for longevity, reduce cost, and improve installation times, Tesla is finally starting to ramp up installation of the solar roof.

Last quarter, Tesla almost tripled its Solar Roof deployments, and CEO Elon Musk said that it is Tesla’s next “killer product.”

The Biggest Tesla Solar Roof

Considering its mostly a residential product, we have seen some surprisingly big solar roof installations.

We previously reported on a 24 kW Tesla solar roof installation in Florida that was the biggest we have heard about at the time.

Now we learn of a new system that is dwarfing this Tesla Solar Roof.

The ChoZen Retreat, also in Florida, just received a 44 kW Tesla Solar roof installation:

I just installed the largest (44KW) solar roof in Florida @teslaenergy @ ChoZen Retreat @livechozen, Thank you @elonmusk for creating this game changing product! Everyone should have one and now the 26% fed tax credit has just been extended! #teslaenergy #gosolar #elonmusk pic.twitter.com/LWATgoTpHs — Tony Cho (@TonyChoMrMagic) December 30, 2020

Cho says that the system provides 80% of the retreat’s energy needs along with a home battery system powered by what looks like 4 Tesla Powerwalls.

Tesla used its own Tesla-branded underlayment for the project.

Underlayment was an issue with the previous 24 kW Tesla Solar Roof installation we talked reported on.

The company was trying a new underlayment, but it now seems to have settled on a different one that is branded ‘Tesla’:

Cho also said that his solar roof installation is Tesla’s 26th in the state though it’s unclear how he got the information.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the project saying that it’s ‘one of the best Tesla Solar Roof installations’.

