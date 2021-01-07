Quick Charge Podcast: January 7, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) surges to record high — making Elon Musk the richest man in the world
- Lucid is in talks to build electric car factory in Saudi Arabia
- Mercedes-Benz unveils massive ‘hyperscreen’ inside the EQS electric sedan
- All-electric cars hit 54% market share of Norway’s new cars sales in 2020 – 100% achievable by 2025
- EGEB: California’s stimulus includes $1.5B for electric and hydrogen cars
- E-bike company SONDORS to debut first electric motorcycle later this month
- NIU posts Q4 2020 electric scooter sales figures, stock up 13% today
- CSC Monterey first ride: Retro electric scooter performance at an e-bike price
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.