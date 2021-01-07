Green Deals: Sunpow 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer $81.50, more

Sunpow via Amazon offers its 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $81.59. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $100, this pressure washer originally sold for $110 and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve seen. This model is fully-electric, so you won’t have to worry about gas, oil, or any nasty fumes. It’s backed by a 14.5A motor that’s able to push up to 2000PSI of power while the integrated detergent tank can hold just under 34-ounces. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Meross Direct via Amazon offers 2-pack of its Dual Outlet with HomeKit for $27.19. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $33 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve tracked. This model differs from many other smart plugs on the market with its dual outlet design. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its Smart HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $23.34 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $32, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I’ve been using one of these through the holiday season to bring outdoor Christmas lights into the rest of my HomeKit setup, and everything has worked quite reliably so far. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

