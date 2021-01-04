Tesla gets green light to import electric cars in Israel, launch is imminent

Tesla has received the green light to import its electric cars in Israel, meaning that a launch in the country is imminent.

Tesla in Israel

Tesla has been looking into entering the Israeli auto market for a while now.

Last year, we reported that Tesla is working on opening a service center and a Supercharging station in Tel Aviv.

The automaker listed some job openings for sale and service positions in the city.

At the time, it was believed that the automaker was preparing to soon start taking orders for its electric vehicles in the market, but it didn’t happen.

Furthermore, there were local reports last year that claimed Tesla was working to open an R&D office in Israel.

Nothing official as come out of that effort either.

Things are starting to move for Tesla in Israel

Now a year later, we learn that Tesla has obtained an official license to import its vehicles in the country.

Globes, an Israeli newspaper, reports:

“US-based electric car maker Tesla is starting 2021 as an official importer of cars into Israel. Sources inform “Globes” that Tesla has received a licence from the Ministry of Transport for commercial imports of its vehicles, enabling it to begin a full import operation with no limit on volume. Up to now, Tesla has operated in Israel as a “small importer”, allowing it to import up to twenty vehicles, mainly for testing. This is the first time that a vehicle manufacturer has received a licence for direct importing and marketing of vehicles in Israel, rather than through a local dealer or in partnership with a dealer.”

With the new authorization, Tesla is expected to soon start taking orders in the country for deliveries later this year.

Tesla is expected to first open orders for Model 3, which is expected to start at 250,000 Israeli New Shekels (equivalent to ~$78,000 USD) after taxes and import duties.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.