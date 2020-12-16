Tesla Model Y to help electrify two US police departments

Tesla Model Y has been chosen by two US police departments to accelerate the electrification of their fleet.

Some police departments have been quick to do the math and realize the benefits of going electric.

Tesla’s Model 3 has become a popular vehicle for police departments looking to go electric with their patrol vehicles and save on fuel.

Now some police departments are looking to get the newer and bigger Tesla Model Y.

The Fremont Police recently completed a successful test program with a Tesla Model S as a patrol vehicle.

Following the results of the test program, we’ve now learned that the Fremont police have acquired a new Model Y from Tesla.

San Francisco Chronicle reports:

“So far, Fremont police have acquired two out of the three additional electric or hybrid patrol vehicles the city has budgeted for the past two fiscal years: The 2020 Tesla Model Y, which was bought for $57,000, and the 2021 Ford Utility Hybrid PPV, purchased for $48,000. The city is weighing a number of car manufacturers before moving forward.”

They won’t be the only police departments with Tesla Model Y electric SUVs.

We also learned that the Spokane police department has also purchased four Tesla Model Ys.

The Spokesman-Review reports:

“After weeks of debate, the council voted Monday to purchase four Tesla Model Y SUVs, overriding a plan outlined by city officials to purchase two hybrid and two traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.”

Tonya Wallace, the city’s chief financial officer, commented on the purchase:

“We all understand that electrification of the fleet is the direction we’re going, and we just need to roll up our sleeves and get that plan developed,”

The city also plans a broader plan for electrification in 2021.

Police departments have found that with the kind of mileage they are racking up on their patrol cars, they can save a lot of money by going electric.

Earlier this year, the Bargersville Police department, which purchased several Tesla Model 3 vehicles, found that after the first full year of using the Tesla Model 3, they had already saved over $6,000.

