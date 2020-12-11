Tesla is seeing strong demand but needs to increase production fast, says Elon Musk in leak email

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote to employees in an email obtained by Electrek tonight that they are seeing strong demand, but the automaker needs to increase production fast in order to capitalize on it.

As we previously reported, Tesla is currently in the middle of its end-of-year delivery push as it aims to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter to achieve 500,000 deliveries in 2020.

The automaker needs to deliver over 181,000 vehicles this quarter in order to achieve this goal. That’s more than 40,000 vehicles over its last quarterly delivery record.

In an new email to employees obtained by Electrek, Musk said that Tesla has a “high-class problem” of having more demand than production capacity right now:

“We are fortunate to have a high-class problem of demand being quite a bit higher than production this quarter.”

The CEO said that Tesla needs to quickly increase production this quarter in order to “earn the trust” of customers and investors:

“To ensure that we have the best possible outcome and earn the trust of the customers and investors who have placed their faith and hard-earned money with us, we need to increase production for the remainder of this quarter as much as possible.”

This is the second time this month that Musk talked to employees about the support of investors following a major surge of Tesla’s stock price.

Last week, the CEO wrote in another email to employees that he wants Tesla to focus on profits or warns that the stock will fall like “a soufflé under a sledgehammer“.

Finally, in the new email today, Musk emphasized that the only reason he is telling them to increase production is that it “really matters” and he suggested that anyone who sees ways to improve production contact him directly about it.

Here’s the email in full:

Elon Btw, please send me a note directly if you see ways to improve output, but feel that your voice is not being heard.

