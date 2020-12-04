Podcast: Tesla (TSLA) profit vs massive cap raise, software update, Lucid’s factory, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a discussion about Tesla making profits versus doing a massive capital raise, a new Tesla software update, Lucid’s factory, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Should Tesla (TSLA) raise an insane amount of cash at crazy stock price to accelerate its plans?
- Elon Musk: Tesla (TSLA) is open to merging with other automakers after valuation surge to record high
- Tesla (TSLA) turns to Cybertruck reservation holders in end-of-year delivery push
- Tesla releases new software update with navigation, text messaging improvements, and more
- Elon Musk is ‘extremely confident’ Tesla will release full autonomy in ‘some jurisdictions’ next year
- A comparison of a Tesla Model 3 with a heat pump to one without shows impressive results
- Tesla releases service manuals, diagnostic tools, and more for free
- Lucid completes factory construction, aims to ramp up to 400,000 electric cars per year
- GM cancels deal to build Nikola (NKLA) electric-hydrogen pickup truck after many controversies
