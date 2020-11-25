Tesla to launch ‘special colors’ for the new Roadster electric supercar

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla plans to launch ‘special colors’ for the new Roadster electric supercar.

What color options do you want to see?

When Tesla first unveiled the next-generation Tesla Roadster in 2017, Musk said that it will come to market in 2020.

Now that we are at the end of 2020, it’s clear that the electric supercar is not coming this year, but we are getting closer to the release of the vehicle that Musk described as a ‘halo’ car.

We are all waiting for more details on the production version of the Roadster after Musk touted that it will be better than the already insane prototype that Tesla unveiled 3 years ago.

Today, Musk added that the new Tesla Roadster is going to be offered with new “special colors”:

“We will have special colors for new Roadster, as we did for the original”

For those unaware, Tesla’s very first vehicle was a two-seater sports car named ‘Roadster’.

The automaker discontinued the model back in 2011, but the new Roadster is a next generation version of that original vehicle.

Here are the original colors that Tesla offered for the Roadster back in 2008:

For the new Roadster, Tesla has only unveiled a red working prototype and a grey model:

But here are some renders with different color options that we previously shared thanks to the work of an Electrek reader:

Any color that catches you eye? What color option would you like Tesla to offer for the new Roadster?

Let us know in the comment section below.

