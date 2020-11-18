Green Deals: RYOBI Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit $88, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $88 shipped. Originally $119, we’ve seen it trend around that price in recent months. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. With fall officially here and leaves on the ground, going for Ryobi’s electric trimmer and blower bundle will be a great tool for keeping your landscaping clean. Best of all? Not fumes, gas or oil. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 6MGDETTS at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a way to give your outdoor living space some additional light, this is a fantastic way. You’ll find that each light offers up to 3,200-lumens of brightness, with a combined total of 6,400-lumens available here. This is more than enough to light up your entire yard, as it’s the equivalent of more than six 100W light bulbs. No wiring or battery changes are needed here, thanks to the built-in solar panels, which makes it super simple to install these lights anywhere around your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton Decora HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $34.94 shipped. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Serving as a great option for bringing whole-home smart lighting into your setup, this Wi-Fi dimmer switch from Leviton pairs to your HomeKit setup without needing an extra hub. Alongside being able to summon Siri to control the lights, this switch will also integrate with the rest of your accessories for automations and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from 515 customers.

