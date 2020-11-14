Canadian e-bike distributor Biktrix has never shied away from high power e-bikes. And that means the company’s newest electric bicycle, the Biktrix Juggernaut Duo, is true to form with up to 1,500W of power and blistering fast speeds.

The Juggernaut Duo is the latest evolution of Biktrix’s high-power Juggernaut line of e-bikes.

The bikes feature large tires, powerful motor options, front suspension, integrated lighting options and the ability to add a second battery for super-long-range riding.

The longest range version has a range rating of as much as 160 miles (257 km) from a combined 2,000 Wh of battery. That’s going to require some significant pedal assist, but even the throttle-only range should be pretty impressive with that much battery.

And the bikes aren’t even that expensive when considering their specs. The line consists of a number of options ranging from $1,399 up to $2,899.

All three models sport both a throttle and pedal assist, dual piston hydraulic disc brakes with adjustable reach levers, a downtube-integrated battery and offer the option of a second auxiliary battery of 14, 17.5 or 21Ah.

On the lower end of the model line is the Juggernaut Duo, which offers a 750W rear hub motor, a top speed of 24 mph (38 km/h), and an 840 Wh battery.

The next step up is the Juggernaut Duo + Motor Upgrade, which swaps in a 750W Bafang BBS02 mid-drive motor that boosts torque from 80 to 120 Nm, though the top speed remains the same.

The next upgrade brings you to the Juggernaut HD Duo, which swaps out the 750W Bafang BBS02 for a 1,000W Bafang BBSHD mid-drive motor with a crushing 160 Nm of torque. That also boosts the speed up to 35 mph (55 km/h).

And finally, one more upgrade brings you to the flagship model, the Juggernaut HD Duo + Torque Upgrade, which includes the same features and specs, yet adds a torque sensor for even more responsive pedal assist.

The bikes come standard with 4.8″ fat tires but also offer a more nimble 3″ mountain bike tire as well. The 200 lumen integrated headlight can also be upgraded to a 2,000 lumen off-road ready headlight.

The bikes are available in multiple frame sizes to fit various riders and also come in both a step-over and step-through frame.

While Biktrix is launching the new model line on Indiegogo, the company is well established with a good reputation after delivering thousands of e-bikes to customers already.

In the last few years we’ve seen an industry shift with Indiegogo not just being used by e-bike startups, but also well-established brands looking to make a splash with their new releases.

Biktrix expects to begin shipping the new models in December of this year with delivery to the US and Canada, so you should be prepared to start shredding the snow this winter and then the trails next spring.

What do you think of the the new Bixtrix Juggernaut Duo line of e-bikes? Let us know in the comment section below!

