Porsche unveils electric van concept that it killed — dope or nope?

Porsche has unveiled a series of concept vehicles that it killed over the years, including a new electric van concept.

Dope or nope?

The German automaker released a new series of concepts called “Porsche Unseen” today:

“Under the title “Porsche Unseen”, Porsche is for the first time publishing design studies from 2005 to 2019 which have until now been kept under lock and key. The sports car manufacturer is showing spectacular visions of 15 different cars. In this way, Porsche is offering an exclusive insight into its design process – from the very first drawing to the finished model ready for series production.”

The concept vehicles unveiled today included an electric van called “Renndienst.”

It was made in 2018, but Porsche killed it before unveiling it, and it is only now releasing images of the concept:

Here’s what Porsche had to say about the previously unreleased concept:

The Porsche vision “Renndienst” (2018; 1:1 hard model) is the free interpretation of a family-friendly space concept for up to six persons. The design team designed a futuristic “space shuttle“ with exciting proportions. The study shows how the Porsche design DNA with its characteristic surface modeling can be transferred to an unknown vehicle segment for the brand. In the interior, passengers find a comfortable and modular travel cabin. The driver sits in a central driver’s seat. The all-electric drive technology is located in the underbody. As a result, passengers can enjoy an unexpectedly generous space and travel experience combined with Porsche-like flair.

Unfortunately, they didn’t release any pictures of the apparently spacious interior.

Dope or nope? Let us know in the comment section below.

Electrek’s Take

Personally, I like the look of the concept, but I don’t think that’s a Porsche design.

Like, would you really see this in Porsche’s lineup?

I wouldn’t, but I could see it in other Volkswagen brands. Maybe they could recycle this? What do you think?

