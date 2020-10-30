Green Deals: 24-pack LED Light Bulbs $18, more

Home Treasure via Amazon offers a 24-pack of 60W Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $18.08 Prime shipped. That’s as much as 30% off the regular going rate and just $0.75 per bulb. Make the switch to LED light bulbs and enjoy long lifespans alongside reduced energy costs. This is a great way to finally ditch those old light bulbs and transition into a more environmentally-friendly solution. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers a 2-pack of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $75.54 shipped. Down from its $90 going rate, you’ll still pay $50 per bulb at Amazon with today’s offer coming within $2 of the all-time low value per bulb and marking the best since March. With both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity, this Philips Hue multicolor bulb is just as ideal for expanding your current setup as it is getting started for the first time. Alongside adding a pop of color to your space, other features here include Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Minger Smart LED Battery-powered Fairy Lights for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code AU8BBZEG at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracker here in quite a while. Each of these 16.5-foot LED light strips is battery-powered and waterproof, meaning you can place them anywhere around your home, inside or out. Plus the built-in Bluetooth connection allows you to easily control the power state, brightness, and more without having to interact with the battery pack at all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.