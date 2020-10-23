Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta: a collection of video demonstrations by early testers

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is starting to reach more cars in the fleet and customers, which are basically being used as testers, are starting to share video demonstrations.

Here we share a few of them for a better look at Tesla’s FSD Beta.

As we previously reported, Tesla has started pushing the first version of its ‘Full Self-Driving’ feature that autonomously navigates on both city streets and highways.

However, the feature is in beta and it is not truly ‘Full Self-Driving’ (FSD) since it requires the driver to always be ready to take over and correct the system when needed.

In general, the industry has considered that full self-driving, or SAE’s level 4 and 5, means that the car is completely in control and it doesn’t require a driver.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been pushing this different idea that he calls “full self-driving feature complete”, which consists of the vehicle being equipped with all the features needed for self-driving, but the features still need refinement before it can be used without monitoring.

Instead, Tesla plans to use its large customer base to help train the neural nets powering the FSD.

After it improves, the automaker plans to collect data until it can show regulators that the system is several times safer than average drivers.

At that point, Tesla could be able to release a true self-driving system that doesn’t require a driver watching over it in markets where it is approved by regulators.

In the meantime, it needs to improve and here’s a collection of demonstrations from owners to give an idea of the current state of Tesla’s FSD beta.

Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Test Drive

Highway to City Street Transition – Tesla FSD BETA

Tesla FSD Midtown Driving

Tesla Beta FSD version 2020.40.8.10 drive 1

Quick Tesla FSD Test

Electrek’s Take

I find the first release of the system quite impressive already and I would expect rapid improvements due to its nature.

However, I think it’s fair to warn that all these videos are not necessarily completely representative of the performance of Tesla’s FSD Beta system since there’s no guarantee that the early access owners who are receiving the update in the US would also share videos of big failures or mistakes by the system.

Just something to keep in mind as we all watch impressed at Tesla’s FSD beta and as usual, if you got the update, please be careful, always keep your hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control at all times.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.