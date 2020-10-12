Green Deals: 2-pack solar LED outdoor lights $12, more

StarTOP via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its LITOM Solar Outdoor Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code PKRGLGBH is applied during checkout. That’s down $10 from the usual going rate. Illuminate your outdoor space and kick those pesky batteries to the curb with a 2-pack of solar LED lights. You can count on 270-degree coverage here, which ensures that your driveways and walkways will be illuminated. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off smart thermostats, security cameras, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell 7-day Programmable Thermostat for $42. Matched at Amazon. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 or so. This thermostat packs a built-in display that allows you to automatically schedule temperature changes in your home and more. You’ll miss out on any smart home functionality here but you can find more of those options in today’s sale.

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy members the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat for $199.99 shipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon and a match of our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

