Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch 9A Electric Lawn Mower $117, more

- Oct. 6th 2020 1:15 pm ET

Amazon offers the Greenworks 14-inch 9A Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $117.39 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for as much as $150. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen at Amazon since the spring. With a compact design, this electric lawn mower offers corded connectivity, a 14-inch deck, and 9A motor. One notable standout feature is the integrated bagging system, which will help keep your yard looking nice and clean. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

RAVPower is currently offering its 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $187.99 shipped when code POWER187 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $42, and marks a new all-time low. RAVPower’s power station delivers 252.7Wh of energy for refueling devices on-the-go, powering appliances while camping, and more. On top of its pair of AC outlets, you can also count on three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 60W USB-C output. There’s also a solar panel input and DC outlet to complete the package alongside a carrying handle. Over 460 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 60% off ceiling fans and lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Monte Carlo Orville 60-inch LED Ceiling Fan for $259. That’s down from the original $850 price tag and regular $400 going rate. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This model offers an ultra-modern design that’s sleek, offers three blades, and an integrated 18W LED downlight. Rated 4.7/5 stars

