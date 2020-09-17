Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor LED Lights $19, more

Enkman via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its 208 LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped when promo code TBEYZBXF is applied during checkout. That’s down $6 or more from the regular going rate. Ditch the batteries and let these nifty solar lights power your outdoor adventures. Ideal for pathways, garages, doors, and more, it’s an easy way to light up a space and not have to depend on batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter in various colors for $289.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy, today only. For comparison, it originally sold for $400 but has trended around $350 recently. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon in months. With a fully-collapsible design, there’s a lot to like here. This model can support riders up to 220-pounds with speeds topping out at 14MPH. Users will also be able to count on a maximum distance of 16-miles with a full charge, which should be enough for local commutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $199 shipped. Regularly $239, today’s deal is down from the original $299 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. As fall weather rolls in, it’s time to start thinking about cleaning up your outdoor space. Going with an all-electric pressure washer like this is a great option, packing 2000PSI of pressure and a maximum flow of 1.2GPM. Other notable features include bundled tips for various tasks, a 25-foot kink-resistant hose, and a 35-foot power cord. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

