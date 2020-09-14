Green Deals: Kobalt Cordless Electric Leaf Blower $154, more

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 80V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $154.40. Regularly $229, today’s deal is matching the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Forget about the gas and oil routine this time around and go for Kobalt’s 80V electric blower. Features 75-minutes of runtime on a single charge, giving you plenty of opportunities to tackle unruly leaves and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on outdoor tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V 21-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $259.35 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and has spent most of the last year between that price and $350. Although summer may be drawing to a close, it’s still a great time to lock-in some savings and convert your setup to a cordless electric mower. The Greenworks Pro line is backed by a 60V battery that powers a 21-inch cutting deck made of steel. You can count on up to an acre of cutting power here from the included 4Ah battery along with integrated bagging. We loved it in our hands-on review and Lowe’s customers largely agree.

This week only, Woot offers the Sun Joe SPX206E 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it just dropped to around $70 at Amazon from the usual $100 price tag. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With fall weather upon us, now is a great time to think about cleaning up around your property. Forget about the gas and oil routine this year and go with Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer instead. It will deliver 1600PSI and 1.45GPM alongside a compact design that can easily be moved from location to location. You’ll receive a handful of different tips with purchase, which makes it easy to adjust around various tasks. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.