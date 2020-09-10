Green Deals: Siemens Level 2 Electric Car Charger $387, more

Amazon offers the Siemens US2 VersiCharge Electric Car Charger for $387.45 shipped. You’ll also find this deal at Home Depot. Originally $549, we’ve seen it more recently around $450 at various retailers. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. With a clean design and Level 2 charging, this Siemens Electric Vehicle Charger is up to “four times faster” than Level 1 alternatives. Notable features include a control panel right on the front that can delay power-ups by as much as 8-hours. It works with J1772 vehicles and Teslas with your car’s included adapter. Siemens includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Nature Power Solar Panels, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off electrical tools, solar panels, lighting, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is over $95 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Dimmer Switches for $64.99 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a savings of $15, comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in January, and is the best we’ve seen since. GE’s Light Switches bring Z-Wave connectivty to your setup, integrating with a variety of platforms for smartphone control, automations, and more. Alongside just being able to turn the lights on and off, you’ll also benefit from dimming capabilities and a 3-way design. Each of the included dimmer switches will also double as a range extender, helping round out the coverage of your setup to different rooms or floors. Over 935 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

