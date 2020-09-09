Tesla is deploying a second Giga Press machine in (or actually out of) Fremont factory

Tesla is already deploying a second mega casting machine in the Fremont factory or more accurately, outside the factory, which is running out of space.

Earlier today, we reported on our first look at Tesla’s first Giga Press being deployed at the Fremont factory since it has been put into operation late last month.

It showed that Tesla has already produced several parts with the giant machine, an aluminum die casting machine produced by Idra Group in Italy.

The machine, nicknamed Giga Press, is the first of its kind and it has a clamping force of 55,000 to 61,000 kilonewtons (5,600 to 6,200 tf).

Tesla is expected to use it to build bigger parts in a single piece and simplify its vehicle manufacturing process.

What we missed in this morning’s video (thanks to Electrek readers for pointing it out) is that Tesla is already deploying a second Giga Press behind the first one:

For now, there’s only the actual press deployed, but Tesla is going to add all the complementary equipment needed to operate the giant press.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that the rear subframe spotted next to the first press this morning are still early prototypes and they won’t make into production for a few more weeks.

Based on the deployment of the first press, it may take a few more weeks before the second press is fully completed.

The new Giga Press is expected to be central in Tesla’s new manufacturing strategy.

It will soon have the world’s two biggest aluminum die casting machines in the world at Fremont factory, but it’s only the beginning.

Tesla has reportedly ordered 8 of these machines from Idra to be deployed at Gigafactory Berlin, which is currently under construction.

CEO Elon Musk recently said that Gigafactory Berlin will introduce “a radical redesign of the core technology of building a car” and the new machines are expected to play a role in that.

