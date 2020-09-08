Green Deals: Milwaukee M18 Fuel Electric Blower $249, more

- Sep. 8th 2020 1:17 pm ET

0

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Electric Blower for $249 shipped. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the best we can find. This isn’t a budget blower, as it packs fast performance and robust blowing capabilities. Plus you’ll get a long-lasting 8Ah battery along with a wall charger. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on eneloop rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic 4-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries with Wall Charger for $15.87 Prime shipped. You’d typically $20 or as much as $25 for this bundle. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and right in line with the best we’ve seen in 2020. This bundle includes four AA rechargeable batteries and a wall charger. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great a number of applications. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 5,000 reviewers.

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter for $89.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to easily transport from A to B, this electric scooter is here to save the day. It weighs in at just 8.1-pounds and can go up to 7.5MPH. An aluminum stem extends from 31.9- to 38-inches, ensuring a wide variety of riders can enjoy taking it for a spin. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author