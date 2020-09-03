Green Deals: Get 16 LED Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $25, more

- Sep. 3rd 2020 1:16 pm ET

0

Bulbs N More via Amazon offers a 16-pack of MaxLite A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $24.93 Prime shipped when promo code QOZWHSRY is applied during checkout. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. Grab this bundle and easily outfit your entire home with LED light bulbs. Made for 15,000 hours of use with a 13-year lifespan, you’ll be covered for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe 2000PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $79.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for around $140 but trends around $100 at Amazon currently where we’ve not seen it drop this low before. With fall on the horizon, now is a great time to score a new pressure washer for easy cleanup. This model is fully-electric, so you won’t have to worry about gas, oil, or any nasty fumes. It’s backed by a 14.5A motor that’s able to push up to 2000PSI of power while the integrated detergent tank can hold just under 34-ounces. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Switch with HomeKit for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is down at least 25% and matches our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. While we regularly in-wall light switches for sale, having HomeKit compatibility in-tow is rare. This model brings Siri control along with support for 3-way setups and the option to leverage up to four remotes in tandem as well. However, be sure to note that it does require a neutral wire for proper install. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author