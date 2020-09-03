Green Deals: Get 16 LED Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $25, more

Bulbs N More via Amazon offers a 16-pack of MaxLite A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $24.93 Prime shipped when promo code QOZWHSRY is applied during checkout. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. Grab this bundle and easily outfit your entire home with LED light bulbs. Made for 15,000 hours of use with a 13-year lifespan, you’ll be covered for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe 2000PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $79.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for around $140 but trends around $100 at Amazon currently where we’ve not seen it drop this low before. With fall on the horizon, now is a great time to score a new pressure washer for easy cleanup. This model is fully-electric, so you won’t have to worry about gas, oil, or any nasty fumes. It’s backed by a 14.5A motor that’s able to push up to 2000PSI of power while the integrated detergent tank can hold just under 34-ounces. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Switch with HomeKit for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is down at least 25% and matches our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. While we regularly in-wall light switches for sale, having HomeKit compatibility in-tow is rare. This model brings Siri control along with support for 3-way setups and the option to leverage up to four remotes in tandem as well. However, be sure to note that it does require a neutral wire for proper install. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

