Green Deals: Kobalt 80V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower $154, more

- Sep. 2nd 2020 1:15 pm ET

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 80V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $154.40. Regularly $229, today’s deal is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Forget about the gas and oil routine this time around and go for Kobalt’s 80V electric blower. Features 75-minutes of runtime on a single charge, giving you plenty of opportunities to tackle unruly leaves and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on outdoor tools.

Home Depot is offering up to 25% off electric outdoor tools from RYOBI, Sun Joe, and many more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining is the Sun Joe Electric Blower and Mulcher for $49.99. Regularly up to $75, today’s deal is just under our previous mention and the best we can find. This model offers a 3-in-1 design that can blow, vacuum, and mulch, making it a solid option for fall cleanups around your property. Includes a 12-gallon bag and it even has a wheeled design that will take some of the stress off your back. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $16.44 Prime shipped with the code JESLED30 at checkout. Down from $24, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $1 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most solar lights are only powered by the sun, this model sports a dual-charging capability. The internal rechargeable battery can be run off the sun’s rays, but for days where the clouds cover the sky, just plug-in a USB battery to the microUSB port and it’ll recharge just the same. You’ll also find three functions here: off until motion is detected, dim until movement is sensed, and always dim. Of course, all three modes only turn the light on once the sun goes down. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

