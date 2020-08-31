Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower $99, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower for $99.20 shipped. Be sure to note that this is the tool-only, battery not included. Regularly $150 or more, today’s deal is a rare discount on the tool-only model and a great to save if you’re already in Greenworks’ 80V ecosystem. With fall weather rapidly approaching, now is a great time to pick up a powerful blower like this to tackle all the leaves about to fall. Plus, you won’t have to deal with gas or electric again. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on WORX electric tools and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

eBay is launching an extra 25% off sale today on a selection of notable brands like WORX, Hasbro, Dyson, Samsonite, and more when code PARTYFOR25 has been applied at checkout. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is on the WORX WG930.2 20V PowerShare String Trimmer and Blower at $117.45 shipped via WORX’s official storefront. Typically fetching $180 at Amazon, today’s offer marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This combo kit includes both an electric string trimmer and turbine blower, as well as a charging dock and two interchangeable 20V batteries. With fall weather around the corner, this kit will help you tidy up your yard while tackling leaf cleanup and more.

SZOKLED (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Under Cabinet Motion-sensing LED Lights for $25.98 shipped with the code FVR7S7EJ at checkout. Down from $37, you’ll save nearly 30% with this sale, which comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These under cabinet lights are perfect for illuminating your countertop. They have built-in motion sensors, allowing them to only turn on when your hands are actively underneath that cabinet. You could also install them into a closet, where they’d turn on once your hands start looking for clothes or other things. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

