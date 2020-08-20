Green Deals: RYOBI 40V Electric String Trimmer $99, more

Today only, Home Depot offers the RYOBI 40V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we can find. This model features a completely cordless design and ships with a 2Ah battery. You’ll also receive a wall charger with a purchase. Going completely wireless gives you more freedom, making it easy to trim around tight areas and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric riding lawn mowers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Another standout at Home Depot is the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower at $1,999. Regularly $2,399, today’s deal is a $400 savings and a match of our previous mention. It sports a 30-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The optional bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Going with the larger battery will deliver additional runtime in comparison to the 50Ah version, but both will be suitable for small to medium yards, particularly if you’re interested in riding and skipping the gas and fuel routine. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Another standout is the RYOBI 10-inch 40V Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $179. It typically goes for $219. Today’s deal matches our previous mention, as well. This model is perfect for tackling light clean up around the yard if you have loose limbs that may need some extra attention. In fact, it’s able to take down limbs up to 6-inches thick at a time and the extension reaches up to 12-feet off the ground. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

