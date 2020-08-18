Green Deals: Segway Electric Go Kart $800 (Reg. $1,300), more

- Aug. 18th 2020 1:18 pm ET

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot S Electric Go Kart Bundle for $799.99 shipped. Regularly around $1,300, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $200 and is a new Amazon all-time low. The Ninebot S electric scooter delivers up to 10MPH speeds and can support riders up to 220-pounds. You can count on 13.7-miles worth of range, making this a great option for cruising around the neighborhood. Add in the Go Kart Kit and your scooter experience go to a whole different level with a full reclining seat, steering wheel, and boosted speeds up to 15MPH. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on energy-saving smart home accessories, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the WeMo Smart Light Switch 2nd Gen for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With a slightly refreshed design, WeMo’s latest smart light switch is the perfect upgrade to your home. It connects to your Wi-Fi network and delivers HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integrations for a simple smart home setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Torchstar (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LEONLITE 120V Dimmable LED Step Light for $9.34 Prime shipped with the code OPYRZRCT at checkout. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s deal saves you 45% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you have stairs that need a bit of extra illumination at night, these lights are perfect up to the task. It offers 150-lumens of brightness and is dimmable so you can truly customize the light output. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

About the Author