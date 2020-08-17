Green Deals: Milwaukee M18 Electric Trimmer $214 (Reg. $300), more

Zoro Tools via eBay offers the Milwaukee M18 Electric Trimmer for $214.24 shipped. Regularly $299 at just about every online retailer, including Home Depot, this model has only fallen to this price a few times in 2020. With a 9Ah battery and wall charger included, this electric string trimmer can tackle just about any task you throw at it. Other notable features include a cutting swatch of 14- to 16-inches and the ability to hit full-throttle in 0.56-seconds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Treatlife Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $34.58 shipped with the code HOT9DEAL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $49, today’s deal is around $0.50 below our last mention and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Packing support for both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to easily control all four of these plugs through simple voice commands. Plus, the automated schedules ensure your lights are never left on when you leave the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories headlined by the 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $26.95 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There are also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 330 customers.

