Green Deals: GOTRAX G2 Electric Scooter is $178 (Reg. $250), more

Walmart offers the GOTRAX G2 Electric Scooter for $178 shipped. Originally $299, we’ve typically seen it closer to $250 in recent months. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. There’s a lot to like on this model, including an ultra-lightweight design with a foldable frame. It’s a great option for commuters with short trips daily. Specs top out at 7-miles of range and max speeds of 15.5MPH. There’s also a dual-braking system, which hopefully will curb any accidents. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Moston (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Motion-sensing LED Light for $15.59 Prime shipped with the code MOSTON20 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $26 list price, today’s lead deal is among the lowest that we’ve tracked for this specific LED light. Offering a built-in rechargeable battery, when the light starts to go dim, just plug it in and you’ll be ready to go in just a few hours. It also packs a motion sensor that only turns the light on when movement is detected. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

